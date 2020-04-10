Rihanna sent her father a ventilator as he battled Covid-19 and Ronald Fenty admitted he feared the worst during his illness.
Ronald Fenty, 66, revealed his superstar daughter Rihanna, 32, was so worried about him that she checked in on him every day and even sent a ventilator to his home in Barbados to help him battle through the illness.
Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Ronald said: ''My daughter Robyn was checking in on me every day.
''I thought I was going to die to be honest. I have to say, I love you so much, Robyn.
''She did so much for me. I appreciate everything she has done.''
Ronald - who spent 14 days in the Paragon Isolation facility before being released - admitted he feared the worst when he was struck down with the coronavirus.
He said: ''I feared the worst. I thought I was going to die, honestly.''
Ronald and Rihanna have had a rocky relationship in the past and she even sued him in 2019 for exploiting her name without her permission.
The singer and actress - whose real name is Robyn Fenty - filed a lawsuit against Ronald and a company called Fenty Entertainment for allegedly using the surname, which she uses on her range of Fenty Beauty products, to solicit business acting as agents of the singer.
Meanwhile, Rihanna previously announced her Clara Lionel Foundation will give $5 million in grants to people working against Covid-19 on the frontline and she and Jay-Z followed that up with another $1 million each to fight coronavirus.
The $2 million will help to support undocumented workers, imprisoned, elderly and homeless people, and the children of health workers and first responders in both Los Angeles and New York City.
Justine Lucas, Executive Director of the Clara Lionel Foundation said: ''There are a number of populations who are especially vulnerable during this pandemic -- those who are undocumented, incarcerated, elderly and homeless, as well as children of frontline health workers and first responders. Now more than ever, we need to support organizations prioritizing the health and rights of these individuals.''
Gloria Carter, CEO and Co-Founder of Jay Z's Shawn Carter Foundation added: ''In times of crisis it is imperative that we come together as one community to ensure that everyone, especially the most vulnerable, has access to critical needs: shelter, health, nutrition and education.
''The only way to get through this pandemic is with love and action.''
