The identity of Rihanna’s ‘secret boyfriend’ have been revealed after she was spotted enjoying a holiday in Spain with a mystery guy – and apparently it’s the “real deal” according to sources.

The 29 year old pop superstar has reportedly been dating Saudi billionaire businessman Hassan Jameel, who is said to be a close friend of British model Naomi Campbell, according to sources who have been talking to The Sun this week.

“This relationship is the real deal. Rihanna has told friends she’s in love with him and seems completely smitten,” an insider told the British tabloid on Wednesday (June 28th).

Rihanna at the 2017 Met Gala

Hassan is the deputy president and vice chairman of family business Abdul Latif Jameel, which owns the distribution rights to sell Toyota cars in Saudi Arabia and has amassed the family a reputed $1.5 billion fortune – which he will one day inherit. The family also owns a soccer league in Saudi Arabia.

“They’ve been spending a lot of time together away from prying eyes and are really serious. They’re really enjoying each other’s company.”

More: Rihanna hits back in style at body-shaming social media trolls

RiRi, who around this time last year was dating her fellow musician and close friend Drake in an on/off relationship but hasn’t been romantically linked with anyone for a while, was snapped on holiday at a luxury villa in Spain earlier this week passionately kissing Hassan in a swimming pool.

She was occasionally linked with Leonardo DiCaprio and Travis Scott back in 2015, and briefly dated baseball player Matt Kemp in 2010. Notoriously, she split with former boyfriend Chris Brown in 2009 after allegations he abused her.

Hassan, meanwhile, was spotted last year in Britain alongside former supermodel Naomi Campbell backstage at the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park in London, as they watched Stevie Wonder perform.

More: Rihanna, Madonna and Zendaya – the 10 most eye-catching outfits at the 2017 Met Gala