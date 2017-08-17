She's collaborated with Stance again for some awesome new footwear.
Socks. Some people love them. Others just wear them for necessity. Everyone gets them for Christmas. But Rihanna is turning the world around with her novelty foot-warmer collection by adorning them with all her most iconic looks, though the price is a lot more than you're probably willing to spend.
Rihanna at 'Valerian' premiere
The popstar has collaborated with Stance to release her Iconic Collection socks which includes two packs of two pairs: there's the Rihanna Award Show Box featuring images of her in her scandalously gorgeous sheer number from the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards and the jaw-dropping yellow gown from the 2015 Met Gala, then there's the Rihanna Music Video Box with her looks from 'Work' and 'Pour It Up'.
29-year-old Rihanna first started working with Stance in 2015, releasing her Murder Rih Wrote sock range which were red, white and black. There were plenty more where that came from too, with a variety of designs making their way into fans' drawers. But, really, these new designs are the ones they've all been waiting for.
RiRi has also been interested in fashion and has in the past worked with brands the likes of Armani, River Island, Dior, Manolo Blahnik and Puma, and she's basically one of the biggest fashion icons in the celebrity world.
Of course, most of us wouldn't dream of spending $50 on clothing that's going to be hidden by our shoes the majority of the time, but honestly these are so cute that it's almost worth it. Almost.
Rihanna really is having quite the busy year at the moment; music-wise she's collaborated with Future, DJ Khaled and Kendrick Lamar on their respective singles 'Selfish', 'Wild Thoughts' and 'Loyalty', and she's also appeared in the movie 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' as well as two episodes of 'Bates Motel'. She's most recently been shooting for 'Ocean's Eight' which is set for release next year.
