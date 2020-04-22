Rihanna's Fenty Beauty has released two new products - a cream blush and a cream bronzer - to take self-isolation beauty to the ''next level''.
The 'Work' hitmaker's beauty brand have dropped a new cream blush and cream bronzer, which Rihanna has said will help bring ''fresh colour'' to people's faces, and will up the ante of their FaceTime calls amid the coronavirus pandemic, which is forcing people to stay inside and connect with others through video chats.
In a post on her Instagram account, Rihanna wrote: FT calls finna be next level! Get into this @fentybeauty cream blush and cream bronzer that just melt into your makeup to really look like skin, or for days like these where your bare skin could use a lil glow and fresh color. I also created a new Face Shaping brush to help you apply effortlessly. Get it now at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @harveynichols and #SephorainJCP. (sic)''
The 32-year-old singer also posted pictures of the new products, which come in a variety of different colours and shades.
She wrote alongside the second post: ''2 new baddies on da block! #CREAMblush #CREAMbronzer @fentybeauty fentybeauty.com out now. (sic)''
In total, there are 10 shades of cream blush - including pinks, neutral tones, and a purple - which are each priced at $20.
The cream bronzer comes in seven shades for $32 each, while the face shaping brush is priced at $34.
Meanwhile, Rihanna previously insisted her fashion and beauty brands - including her Savage X Fenty line - are like her ''kids''.
She said: ''It's like having two kids but one is a newborn, and one is three. They need a different amount of attention, and they need a different amount of intimacy.
''I love them all the same but they're all different kids.''
And the 'Umbrella' singer is determined to design clothes that aren't gender specific.
The pop icon explained: ''I just feel like there should be no one to tell me where the hell to buy my s**t that I want to wear.
''So when it comes to my demographic, I feel like they think the same way, and they really exude that. When I'm designing and I have them in mind, I don't think I should tell them what to do or where to shop.''
