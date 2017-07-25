Rihanna is desperate to continue acting.

Rihanna is desperate to continue her acting career.
The 29-year-old singer appears in 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets', as well as 'Ocean's Eight', and the star has revealed she is keen to pursue a career in the movie industry and feature in ''a lot more'' productions.
Speaking to the Metro newspaper about her future in the entertainment industry, she said: ''I love it and it's something I want to do a lot more of.
''The transition from music to movies is one that we are seeing more of.''
And the 'Work' hitmaker believes there is a lot of potential for fellow singer come actor Harry Styles, who recently made his movie debut in 'Dunkirk'.
Speaking about the One Direction band member, the fashion icon said: ''Harry will do a great job, I am sure. 'Dunkirk' is already getting amazing reviews, and Harry in Hollywood is something I am sure we are going to see a lot more of. ''
And the musician has likened Harry to NSync star Justin Timberlake, and she believes he could become ''one of Hollywood's leading men'' in the future.
The Barbados-born star continued: ''Like Justin Timberlake, Harry has got everything to become one of Hollywood's leading men.''
