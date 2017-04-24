Rihanna’s latest photoshop project on social media has got the internet in a bit of flap over a number of mysterious new images of the Queen of England’s head superimposed onto her body, with some people accusing her of being “disrespectful”.

After enjoying her weekend at the Coachella Festival in California the previous weekend, the 29 year old singer started posting some pretty strange images on Instagram a couple of days ago.

They show British monarch Queen Elizabeth II’s head photoshopped onto a variety of RiRi’s most famous poses – and the internet can’t figure out what their point is.

However, some of her substantial following of 52 million fans accused her of being disrespectful to Her Majesty.

“’Its rude you know. This is not funny,” one person wrote, a typical comment. “She’s someone’s grandma. Imagine if it’s yours… Maybe research her life before you take the piss, she had no choice to become the monarch, she’s not even entitled to have individual opinions or be an individual or even her own birth name! (sic)”

“This is now bordering on disrespectful. You’re better than this,” another irate fan wrote, while yet another said “Dang. Please take it down. She should never be photoshopped.”

However, other people seemed to think that Rihanna was simply paying tribute to the Queen, the longest-serving monarch in British history, on her 91st birthday, which was on April 21st.

Despite not offering a concrete explanation for the bizarre images, it does seem that RiRi’s mum took exception to one of them. “UPDATE: Mumz said she won't too happy bout this post so I had to edit *insert appropriate Gucci Mane lyrics here*” she posted as a comment underneath one of the multitude of pics.

