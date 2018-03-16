Rihanna has hit out at Snapchat for “intentionally” shaming victims of domestic violence, after the social media company published an ad that asked followers whether they would “slap” the singer or “punch” her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown.

The ad appeared in America on Monday (March 12th), promoting a game called ‘Would You Rather’. Twitter users quickly condemned the tone of the ad, with the Barbadian-born star Rihanna, who was the victim of an assault by fellow singer and ex-boyfriend Chris Brown back in 2009, sharing her disgust in an Instagram story a few days later.

Snapchat has since apologised and taken down the offending content, but not before the value of shares in Snap (the social media platform’s parent company) had tumbled by 4% in the wake of Rihanna’s comments.

Rihanna hit out at Snapchat over the ad

“Now SNAPCHAT I know you already know you ain't my fav app out there!,” she wrote. “But I'm just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess! I'd love to call it ignorance, but I know you ain't that dumb!”

“You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to domestic violence victims and made a joke of it!!” her post continued.

Is it just me, or is this ad that popped up on my Snapchat extremely tone deaf? Like what were they thinking with this? pic.twitter.com/7kP9RHcgNG — Royce Mann (@TheRoyceMann) March 12, 2018

“This isn't about my personal feelings, cause I don't have much of them... but all the women, children and men that have been victims of domestic violence in the past and especially the ones who haven't made it out yet... you let us down! Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away.”

“We immediately removed the ad last weekend, once we became aware. We are sorry that this happened,” a spokesperson for Snapchat said later in the week. “This advertisement is disgusting and never should have appeared on our service.”

Back in February, Kylie Jenner had had a similar effect on Snap Inc.’s stock when she tweeted to her millions of followers that she barely used the app anymore.

