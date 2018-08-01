Rihanna is super proud to appear on the cover of the September issue of British Vogue, especially given that it's the very first with the latest Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful. She looks a perfect fit for the shoot, her kooky personality shining beautifully through the daring fashion arrangements.

Rihanna at the Ocean's 8 premiere

The 30-year-old singer and beauty entrepreneur was styled by Enninful himself and shot by the world-famous photographer Nick Knight for the September issue, as we come up to Enninful's first British Vogue anniversary. He replaced Alexandra Shulman last year and launched his first isse in December 2017 with Adwoa Aboah on the cover.

'I'm so honored to be on the cover of your first September issue with British Vogue, Edward Enninful', Rihanna wrote on Instagram. 'Thank you for considering me!'

The cover of The Big Fashion Issue sees Rihanna adorned in Prada, wearing full Fenty Beauty make-up with pencil eyebrows, ombre lips and a floral wreath on her head. The two full-length shots that she shared on social media also featured large floral headpieces, pink and black rouched dresses, black gloves and lace stockings.

'I finally got to work with Nick Knight for the first time! Legend', she added.

The September edition is traditionally the biggest and most important issue in the fashion magazine world, so being chosen as the cover model is a big honour. Last year, the issue featured not just one but five models: Jean Campbell, Edie Campbell, Nora Attal, Kate Moss and Stella Tennant.

'I always knew it had to be Rihanna,' Edward wrote in his editor's letter. 'A fearless music-industry icon and businesswoman, when it comes to that potent mix of fashion and celebrity, nobody does it quite like her. No matter how haute the styling goes, or experimental the mood, you never lose her in the imagery. She is always Rihanna.'

The British Vogue September issue hits shelves on August 3rd 2018.