Rihanna has become the first-ever artist to earn eight number ones from one album in the history of Billboard's Dance Club Song chart.

The Bajan beauty's 'Anti' was first launched in 2016, but it's still making waves in the music industry, with 'Consideration' becoming the latest track to soar to the top of the charts.

'Anti's record-breaking run actually began back on April 23, 2016, when 'Work' went to the summit.

And enthusiasm for Rihanna's album has barely slowed down since it seems.

As well as riding high in the charts, Rihanna has also ventured into the fashion world in recent times.

The musician admitted in 2017 that her passion for looking good could be traced back to her school days, when she used to frequently experiment with her uniform.

The 30-year-old star would have loved to be recognised as ''the best dressed'' during her younger years, but she confessed that when she was at school, her style ''wasn't there yet''.

Speaking about her previous style choices at the launch of her school-friendly Fenty U collection, Rihanna said: ''I think I'd want best dressed, but I wasn't there yet in terms of style. In high school, I stayed to myself. I was a loner.''

The 'Work' hitmaker confessed that her fashion sense wasn't especially well developed during her teenage years, but she still used to try to put her personal touch on her school attire.

The singer said: ''You would try to express yourself any way you could. [I'd] push it with an earring. You're not allowed to wear huge earrings. I would try to push it with my hair with extensions and a little colour.''