Rihanna and Jack Dorsey are donating $4.2million to ''address a surge in domestic violence'' in LA during the coronavirus lockdown.
Rihanna and Jack Dorsey are donating $4.2million to help domestic violence victims in LA during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 32-year-old singer and her Clara Lionel Foundation have joined forces with Twitter CEO Jack, 43, to send the huge sum to the Mayor's Fund to ''address a surge in domestic violence'' in LA during the coronavirus lockdown.
Both the CLF and Dorsey are donating $2.1 million each and the money will ''enable the Mayors' Fund for Los Angeles to provide 10 weeks of support for victims of domestic abuse including shelter, meals and counseling for individuals and their children,'' according to an announcement on the CLF's website.
The statement added: ''An estimated 10 million people experience domestic violence in the U.S. each year. The Los Angeles Housing Authority has determined that dozens of individuals (and their children, in many cases) are being turned away from at-capacity domestic violence shelters every week as incidents have been on the rise since the Safer at Home Order was issued in March.
''CLF and Dorsey, who have previously partnered on impact projects, knew that swift action was required and decided to address the issue together. CLF's $2.1 million commitment follows two previous rounds of COVID-19 emergency response grants, bringing the foundation's total to over $8 million in coronavirus-related support.''
Meanwhile, Rihanna previously announced her Clara Lionel Foundation will give $5 million in grants to people working against Covid-19 on the frontline and she and Jay-Z followed that up with another $1 million each to fight coronavirus.
The $2 million will help to support undocumented workers, imprisoned, elderly and homeless people, and the children of health workers and first responders in both Los Angeles and New York City.
Justine Lucas, Executive Director of the Clara Lionel Foundation said: ''There are a number of populations who are especially vulnerable during this pandemic -- those who are undocumented, incarcerated, elderly and homeless, as well as children of frontline health workers and first responders. Now more than ever, we need to support organizations prioritizing the health and rights of these individuals.''
Gloria Carter, CEO and Co-Founder of Jay Z's Shawn Carter Foundation added: ''In times of crisis it is imperative that we come together as one community to ensure that everyone, especially the most vulnerable, has access to critical needs: shelter, health, nutrition and education.
''The only way to get through this pandemic is with love and action.''
