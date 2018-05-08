The 2018 Costume Institute Gala was literally couture heaven. With the theme of 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination', celebrities showed up to New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art with costumes inspired by angels, priests, saints and religious figures; some of which were totally breath-taking.

Here are some of the best dressed at the 2018 Met Gala:

Rihanna - Met Gala 2018

1. Rihanna: Papal Chic - We're sending out white smoke for this epic creation by Maison Margiela. As she was co-chairing the event with Anna Winter, Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace, she had to look perfect; and we can't think of a better presentation than a crystal embellished gown, robe and mitre.

Amal Clooney - Met Gala 2018

2. Amal Clooney: Business In The Front, Prayer In The Back - She's a professional woman, so pants sort of go with her whole ethos, but that doesn't mean she can't wear them with a stunning rose-adorned skirt. Indeed, her four-foot train was a floral fantasy designed by Richard Quinn, and came with a blinding silver bustier.

3. Amanda Seyfried: Fair Verona - Channelling some serious Juliet vibes, Amanda Seyfried turned heads with this Shakespearean Prada look. She was wearing a yellow organza number with a renaissance design, and it just made sense that she was accompanied at the event by her Romeo, Thomas Sadoski.

Amanda Seyfried and Kim Kardashian - Met Gala 2018

4. Kim Kardashian: Golden Rules! - The reality star managed to show off every curve while still looking the picture of elegance in a skin-tight, gold Versace dress. It was kind of like liquid chainmail, embellished with two crystal crosses, and jewellery was kept at a bare minimum.

5. Zendaya: Joan of Ahhhh - By far the best nod to French heroine Joan of Arc, and an appropriate theme given the #MeToo movement and subsequent rise of women fighting to be heard. Possibly one of the greatest Roman Catholic saints, and Zendaya certainly did her justice with her custom Versace 'armour' gown and cropped wig.

Zendaya and Scarlett Johansson - Met Gala 2018

6. Scarlett Johansson: Heaven Sent - It might be one of the more subtle looks at the Met Gala this year, but the 'Avengers' star took us to church with this Marchesa piece. Pink and red is normally an ugly combination, but this delicate sheer dress just oozed fairytale princess.

7. Priyanka Chopra: Eastern Goddess - The outfit doesn't exactly scream 'Catholic' but with a gorgeous Ralph Lauren velvet gown like this and a handcrafted hood decked with Swarovski crystals that took more than 250 hours to embroider, who are we to complain? She looks like the Queen of India, as per usual.

Ariana Grande and Priyanka Chopra - Met Gala 2018

8. Ariana Grande: Walking Sistine Chapel - Enough to make Michelangelo himself swoon, Ariana wore the Sistine Chapel ceiling during her first appearance at the Met Gala. It was a Vera Wang design with a tribute to the Last Judgment on the main body of the dress, with the addition of an ivory tulle veil style in a bow on the top of her head.

Blake Lively - Met Gala 2018

9. Blake Lively: Crimson Angel - When you start to get excited by her name just being on the guest list, you know she's doing it right. Once again, Blake managed to take our breath away with her red carpet look. Yet another Versace number that seemed almost regal with a plunging, crystal-embellished corset and intricate embroidery on the maroon train.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley - Met Gala 2018

10. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: Saint Rosie - She looks like she's stepped out of a 'Lord of the Rings' novel in her golden ivory Ralph Lauren outfit; eat your heart out, Galadriel! She teamed her dress with a simple halo headpiece and a glittering cape that gave her an ethereal presence.