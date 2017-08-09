Rihanna has been accused of an epic photoshop fail, after eagle-eyed followers of her Instagram account pointed out that she had what appeared to be an extra thumb on one hand in a recently-posted snap.

The 29 year old pop star posted a lavish photo of herself in full carnival get-up on Tuesday (August 8th) as she helped celebrate the Crop Over Festival’s Kadoonment Parade back home in her native Barbados. However, many of her followers were quick to notice her right hand, which appeared to be sporting an extra nail on her thumb – perhaps a sign that RiRi or her team had been digitally altering the photo.

“Has anyone not noticed those two nails on her thumb? Is that photoshop? Or what,” one sharp-eyed fan wrote underneath in the comments. Another asked: “Two thumbnails on the right hand??”

However, some of her fans were quick to defend her, pointing out that it might be a blue band underneath her hand.

“It's not a nail people so chill. It's a blue band's edge. You can see pink and blue bands sticking out under her hands on the left too, same ones,” somebody wrote, with another adding: “If you look close you see a hint of a pink bands edge right next to ‘nail’ too. The angle and the light is also way off to be a nail duplicate.”

The picture was taken by celebrity snapper Dennis Leupold, who hasn’t yet commented on the integrity (or otherwise) of the image.

This was the same image that had Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend, singer Chris Brown, commenting with a eyeball-ogling emoji to the photo – possibly because of the eye-catching cleavage shot. She had bright blue hair and a barely-there showgirl ensemble for her carnival outfit.

“Please keep your negative energy away from Rihanna @ChrisBrownOfficial,” one of her fans wrote as her followers reacted angrily to Brown.

