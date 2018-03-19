It must be strange to be a TV star and suddenly find that your favourite popstars are just as much fans of you as you are of them. That's what happened to Aaron Paul when he met Rihanna, and now everytime they bump into each other she goes all fangirl on him.

Aaron Paul at Vanity Fair Oscars party

The 'Breaking Bad' star couldn't believe it when he met the 30-year-old Barbadian beauty in a parking garage, and watched her leap out of her car just to get a photo with him. He's apparently got Drake to thank for that though, as the rapper was apparently responsible for getting her into the show.

'[Drake and I] randomly met in Paris in a parking garage', Aaron revealed on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'. 'I got out of my car, as one would, and he was just with a bunch of people getting ready to get into a van. I'm like, 'Oh my God, there's Drake', and then he just looks at me and runs over and just gives me the biggest hug and told me that he loved me and [I said] I loved him. It was great, it was a good moment between us.'

Needless to say, in 2014 he found himself finally face-to-face with Rihanna - after Drake informed him that he'd made her a fan - when she drove past him at yet a different garage.

'I was at some event and an SUV was driving by me and it stops and the back door opens and it's Rihanna and she jumps out', he recalls. 'I'm like, 'Oh my God, there's Rihanna', and she just starts literally running towards me. I'm like, 'She can't be running towards me', and then she threw her arms around me and said, 'I had to meet you, I need proof of this', and the paparazzi took some pictures of us and... my life was made.'

In case you were wondering what Aaron's wife of five years, Lauren Parsekian, thinks about her husband and Rihanna's mutual love for each other, Aaron jokes: 'My wife is so happy for me.'

That wasn't the last time he met the singer either; now he finds himself repeatedly running into her (or the other way around), including at an exclusive Super Bowl party where she was performing.

'She walks to the end of the catwalk, I was at the second level of this small little venue, and then she starts singing 'Stay' directly to me', he reveals. 'She just does not lose eye contact with me and my wife is standing right next to me. She's like, 'She's singing to you', I'm like 'I know!''

There's always a chance that Aaron misread where Rihanna's eyes were going, but he's gonna keep on believing she was serenading him. 'Maybe she was just looking in my general direction but the story I tell is that she sang to me', he adds.