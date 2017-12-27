He may be one of the biggest directors on the planet, but filmmaker Ridley Scott doesn't think Disney would ever allow him to take charge of a brand new 'Star Wars' movie. In new comments made earlier this year, it seems Scott is somebody who agrees that Disney would be too restrictive in his creative freedom for him to want to take a flick in the franchise on.

Ridley Scott is renowned for taking risks as a director

Known for some of the wackiest and most daring films of the modern age, such as this year's 'Alien: Covenant' and 'Blade Runner 2049', Scott isn't somebody who has in the past allowed film studios to push him around and choke his creativity. In coming to 'Star Wars', he'd certainly be a risky choice for Disney if they let him have free reign, but we imagine that's not something they'd ever be willing to do.

Scott says as much himself in a new interview with Variety, where he claims he's "too dangerous" for the role of director on a 'Star Wars' entry.

He said of Disney: "I think they like to be in control, and I like to be in control myself. When you get a guy who’s done a low-budget movie and you suddenly give him $180 million, it makes no sense whatsoever."

He went on to say that the reshoots needed if he was on board would cost "millions" on top of his "heavy" fee.

Reshoots aren't something unfamiliar to Scott, who's faced a huge controversy with his new movie 'All The Money In The World', following the sexual assault and misconduct allegations levelled at its former lead actor, Kevin Spacey. Replaced by Christopher Plummer, some frantic re-filming was done to ensure that the movie could still be released within a decent time frame, and it would seem that the hard work has paid off, as the movie's gone down a storm with the majority of critics.

Scott's new movie 'All The Money In The World' comes to cinemas across the UK on January 5, 2018.