The long-awaited sequel clocked in at 164 minutes.
Ridley Scott has revealed why he thinks 'Blade Runner 2049' failed to live up to its box office expectations.
The outspoken filmmaker, who directed the original 1982 movie, help produce Denis Villeneuve’s sequel, but it doesn’t mean he’s without criticisms of the finished project.
Ridley Scott with wife Giannina Facio at the 'Alien: Covenant' world premiere in March
Speaking to Vulture, Scott was asked what he made of the way ‘Blade Runner 2049’ was received. At first he was coy, actually whispering, “I have to be careful what I say.”
But Scott then opened up, admitting, “It was f**king way too long. F**k me! And most of that script’s mine.
“I sit with writers for an inordinate amount of time and I will not take credit, because it means I’ve got to sit there with a tape recorder while we talk,” he continued.
“I can’t do that to a good writer. But I have to, because to prove I’m part of the actual process, I have to then have an endless amount [of proof], and I can’t be bothered.”
Scott then said that '2049'‘s “big idea comes from Blade Runner“, before adding, “I shouldn’t talk. I’m being a bitch.”
‘Blade Runner 2049’ starred Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford and was set 30 years after the first movie. The film was a hit with critics, who praised the actors’ performances and the cinematography.
However the film didn’t do as well as hoped at the box office, grossing $258 million worldwide, against a budget of $150–185 million.
