Based on the Neil Gaiman novel of the same name, fantasy series 'American Gods' brings viewers deeper into the story of Shadow Moon than they've ever been allowed access before. Played by Ricky Whittle - formerly of 'Hollyoaks' and 'The 100' fame - the character meets an array of intriguing, compelling and downright confusing gods, both old and new, as he's sucked into a world he never even knew existed.

Ian McShane and Ricky Whittle lead an all-star cast / Cr: Starz

Brought to television by Michael Green and Bryan Fuller, 'American Gods' has certainly made quite the impression with its first two episodes. The premiere took in a meaty 975,000 viewers and a 0.4 rating among the 18-49 adult demographic in the US; a great number for the Starz network, beating out other season averages with just 'Power' the exception.

The second episode maintained strong ratings of just over 700,000 viewers when combined figures came in, and it would appear Starz are so happy with the way things are looking that they've decided to order a second season of the show.

Pablo Schreiber plays the chaotic Mad Sweeney / Cr: Starz

Confirmed by Deadline, the news comes alongside reports that the second season will premiere in mid-2018, around the same time that the first hit the small screen, consisting of at least eight episodes.

Exactly how far into the 'American Gods' story we'll be getting with the current first season still remains to be seen, but this news will certainly give Green and Fuller an idea of how long they can expect the series to last. With such an early renewal on their hands, the pair can likely remain positive in the fact they'll be able to tell their story in full. Early renewals like this only come along when a network is certain they have a hit, and a fantastic story to share with the world.

'American Gods' continues Sundays on Starz in the US and on Mondays on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.