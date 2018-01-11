Ricky Martin has revealed that he and his partner of almost two years Jwan Yosef are officially married, having announced their engagement in 2016. The pair are yet to have their celebratory party, but they are planning a three-day event for their friends and family.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef at 'American Crime Story' premiere

The 46-year-old Puerto Rican singer is now happily wed to 33-year-old Syrian-Swedish artist Jwan Yosef. He told E! about the big news on the red carpet recently, promising a huge bash to follow in the coming weeks.

'I'm a husband, but we're doing a heavy party in a couple of months', he said. 'We exchanged vows, and we've [sworn] everything, and we've signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything.'

The star of 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story' revealed just how wonderful it felt to finally call Jwan his husband. 'It feels amazing! I can't introduce him as my fiancé. I can't. He's my husband. He's my man', he said.

He also explains that celebration attendees can expect 'the typical three-day party' including 'the dinner, the rehearsal, the party and the recovery'.

Ricky and Jwan have settled in Beverly Hills with their 9-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino. They first met in London where Jwan was living in 2016, and soon the whole family were travelling the world on Ricky's One World tour. The singer previously admitted that he never goes anywhere without his kids.

'Tino and Matteo were born on the road. They're used to spending two weeks in one place and then moving on', Ricky told Architectural Digest. 'Our kids are stable when we are together. Wherever we happen to be, that's home.'

More: Ricky Martin reveals engagement to Jwan Yosef

People often criticise Ricky for allowing his children to be in the spotlight, but he insists it's an important part of normalising LGBT families for everyone. 'I want people to look at me and see a family and say, 'There's nothing wrong with that.' It's part of my mission', he told Out magazine. 'My kids ask me about having two daddies and I tell them we are a part of a modern family. This is a beautiful sense of freedom.'