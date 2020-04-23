Stand-up star Ricky Gervais has joked he has enough alcohol at home to survive a ''nuclear winter''.
Ricky Gervais has joked he's got enough alcohol at home to survive a ''nuclear winter''.
The 58-year-old comedy star is currently at home with his partner Jane Fallon amid the coronavirus pandemic - but Ricky has insisted he won't be complaining about the lockdown and has admitted his life ''hasn't changed much''.
Asked about his situation in the UK, Ricky shared: ''We're on lockdown but you're allowed to exercise every day.
''I've turned into that guy - when I see people having picnics and stuff like that, I want to call the police: 'There's some ne'er-do-wells having fun and games!'''
Ricky then claimed that unlike some other celebrities, he won't be feeling sorry for himself during the current crisis.
The 'After Life' star admitted he wasn't especially sociable prior to the lockdown and so he doesn't have any issues with spending more time at home - especially given his alcohol reserves.
He told the New York Times newspaper: ''Apart from the gigs that were postponed, my life hasn't changed much.
''I didn't go out a lot, and there's always enough booze in the house for a nuclear winter. You won't hear me complain. Not when, every day, I see some millionaire celebrity going, 'I'm sad that I'm not on telly tonight.' Or, 'I had a swim in the pool that made me feel a little bit better.'''
Earlier this month, Ricky revealed he thinks his modest background showed him the ''value of everything''.
The actor comes from a working-class family and in spite of his own fame and success, he hasn't lost sight of what's important to him.
Ricky said: ''It showed me the value of everything.
''People ask me why I dress like a tramp. And I say, 'My clothes are clean and comfortable. Who am I trying to impress?' I don't wear £50,000 watches. I don't collect cars because I can't drive.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
The original BBC sitcom The Office ran for 14 episodes from 2001 to 2003, and...
Since becoming infamous after appearing on the popular reality/documentary show, The Office, David Brent has...
The UK was introduced to David Brent when the BBC decided to make a real...
A Little Girl's Mother has high expectations of her daughter, given her own career success,...
Now in its third instalment, it's clearer than ever that this franchise is based on...
Larry Daley, the former security guard at the American Museum of Natural History in New...
Following on from the discovery that New York Natural History Museum's exhibits come to life...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
Kermit and friends are set to go international with the help of their unfortunately named...
Kermit and friends return, embarking on an extensive world tour that sees them reach all...
Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Animal and friends are up to their usual tricks as...
Scorch Supernova is a highly respected astronaut who also happens to be a brawny blue...
Underneath the famous Muppet Theatre, oil has been discovered. Tex Richman, an oilman, finds out...
Watch the trailer for Cemetery Junction Freddie, Bruce and Snork are three best friends boys...