From Ricky Gervais to Alice Cooper.
It's Friday the 13th! The most superstitious date of the year that usually occurs at least twice. Plenty of people have been Tweeting about this date, from hilarious memes and memorable gifs to multiple references to Jason Voorhees and the slasher movie franchise.
Friday the 13th was on everyone's mind today
Here are our favourite Tweets from today:
data-lang="en">
It's my favorite day, Friday the 13th! Hello to all you machete wielding psychos going out for late night lurks! pic.twitter.com/6RgWydllEy— Alice Cooper (@RealAliceCooper) January 13, 2017
Naturally, shock rocker Alice Cooper would dedicate a Twitter post to this historic date. We love this shot of him being grabbed by a machete wielding, hockey mask wearing Jason Voorhees. 'It's my favorite day, Friday the 13th! Hello to all you machete wielding psychos going out for late night lurks!' He captioned the shot. We hope that's a joke.
More: Best covers from Hollywood Vampires
data-lang="en">
Bad things won't happen just because it's Friday the 13th. That's superstitious nonsense. Also, Jesus protects you from that sort of thing.— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 13, 2017
British comedian Ricky Gervais has always been strongly against anything that isn't science; be it religion or superstition. He's a complete atheist which made this joke all the more hilarious. 'Bad things won't happen just because it's Friday the 13th. That's superstitious nonsense. Also, Jesus protects you from that sort of thing', he quipped. It seems not all his followers understood the joke though.
William Shatner
data-lang="en">
Happy Friday the 13th to all you triskaidekaphobiacs! Is it bad luck to be sending a tweet on 1/13 at 1:13am? ???? pic.twitter.com/Ov8FgHMxfM— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) January 13, 2017
Another one to pay tribute to the 'Friday the 13th' movie franchise, former 'Star Trek' star William Shatner directed his Tweet to all those who suffer from a phobia of this date - otherwise known as triskaidekaphobia. He also made sure to send his message at precisely the right time for maximum superstition.
Doctor Who
data-lang="en">
Hmm.— Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) January 13, 2017
It's #FridayThe13th.#DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/g9l5tRNXRN
Gifs are a-plenty on these dates and we especially love this one featuring David Tennant as the Tenth Doctor expressing a sentiment that we've all woken up with today. Of course, 'what could possibly go wrong?' is just about the worst question you can ask on this date.
The Office
data-lang="en">
Our stitiousness is at an all time high today. #TheOffice #FridayThe13th pic.twitter.com/SrZh3ntt9N— The Office (@theofficenbc) January 13, 2017
Another awesome gif from another amazing TV franchise, 'The Office' reminds us of that time where Michael Scott (Steve Carell) was only a little stitious... Episode one of season four (aka 'Fun Run') for reference. Where he insists it was a curse that hit Meredith with his car.
Flighttrader24
data-lang="en">
??? Finnair flight 666, at 13 o'clock on Friday the 13th with a 13 year old aircraft, has landed safely in HELhttps://t.co/0kWfkcARmO pic.twitter.com/OPvpyyq4F4— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 13, 2017
We wonder how many people were brave enough to take this flight to Helsinki, Finland today. It landed safely, thankfully, despite the flight number being 666, it being 13:00 and the aircraft in question being precisely 13-years-old! Spooky or what?
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
data-lang="en">
"Cat" by LineDreamer on @HITRECORD - https://t.co/Fc2tVNAVDp #FridayThe13th pic.twitter.com/gQ0OwVk6uW— Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) January 13, 2017
'Snowden' star Joseph Gordon-Levitt shared an appropriate tune on his film and music production company website HitRecord, entitled 'Cat' by LineDreamer. He reflected another popular superstition with a gorgeous black and white shot of a black cat's face.
Mugglenet
data-lang="en">
Happy #FridayThe13th! pic.twitter.com/gYvfpcPOli— MuggleNet.com (@MuggleNet) January 13, 2017
This popular Harry Potter fansite reflected our very same reaction when we realised what the date was with this gif from 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone'. There may not be a troll in the dungeon, but we've certainly been on our guard all day.
The next Friday the 13th is in October.
The original BBC sitcom The Office ran for 14 episodes from 2001 to 2003, and...
Since becoming infamous after appearing on the popular reality/documentary show, The Office, David Brent has...
The UK was introduced to David Brent when the BBC decided to make a real...
A Little Girl's Mother has high expectations of her daughter, given her own career success,...
Now in its third instalment, it's clearer than ever that this franchise is based on...
Larry Daley, the former security guard at the American Museum of Natural History in New...
Following on from the discovery that New York Natural History Museum's exhibits come to life...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
Kermit and friends are set to go international with the help of their unfortunately named...
Kermit and friends return, embarking on an extensive world tour that sees them reach all...
Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Animal and friends are up to their usual tricks as...
Scorch Supernova is a highly respected astronaut who also happens to be a brawny blue...
Rodriguez attempts to reboot his children's adventure series with this raucously colourful fourth film, which...
Underneath the famous Muppet Theatre, oil has been discovered. Tex Richman, an oilman, finds out...