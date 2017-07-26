Rap impresario Rick Ross has stirred up a hornets’ nest of controversy by remarking that the reason he doesn’t sign female rappers to his label is that he would “end up f***ing them”.

The 41 year old rapper, who heads up his own Maybach Music Group, appeared this week on ‘The Breakfast Club’, the morning show of New York radio station Power 105.1FM. Host Angela Yee asked Ross about his label’s record of supporting female artists, he admitted that he wouldn’t be able to treat them as professionals.

“You know, I never did it because I always thought, like, I would end up fucking a female rapper and fucking the business up,” Ross said. “I’m so focused on my business. I gotta be honest with you. You know, she’s looking good. I’m spending so much money on her photo shoots. I gotta f*** her a couple times.”

Rick Ross pictured in 2014

Yee responded by asking him a hypothetical question about whether he would ever mentor a young female rapper.

“Most definitely, if she was a youngster that I felt was, you know, bringing something to the table that’s dope,” he said, citing a recent collaboration with youngster Brianna Perry, whom he called “family.”

Ross soon put his foot in it again. “If I signed you, or something” he told the co-host, continuing his folly. “I’d have to, you know.” All this was on top of repeated requests directed at Yee to show him her legs. Cringe.

The rapper, a long-standing rival of 50 Cent, is currently promoting new VH1 music competition series ‘Signed’. He is widely thought to have lost a sponsorship deal with Reebok four years ago for encouraging date rape in his song ‘U.O.E.N.O.’.

