Everyone has had that experience when they click on a video expecting one thing and end up getting trolled with Rick Astley's 1987 number one hit 'Never Gonna Give You Up', but somehow it's much less annoying when it happens in the middle of a Foo Fighters concert.

Rick Astley performing live

The audience at the rock band's headline set at Summer Sonic Festival 2017 in Tokyo, Japan last night (August 20th 2017) were treated to an impromptu collaboration with the rather bad-mouthed British 80s pop sensation, performing his all-time best song 'Never Gonna Give You Up'.

Foo Fighters met their 'new best friend' at the festival and decided that they couldn't resist the opportunity to Rick-Roll their fans. It certainly livened up the atmosphere, if only because Rick Astley happens to be more rock 'n' roll than anyone could have known.

'This is f***ing crazy', said frontman Dave Grohl. 'I just met him two minutes ago.' To which the 51-year-old former pop icon screamed into the mic: 'COME ON YOU MOTHERF***ERS!' reducing drummer Taylor Hawkins to rather disbelieving laughter.

Indeed, they went on to perform a grungey version of the classic tune as a mash-up with Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit', and the audience were not disappointed. Who knew 'Never Gonna Give You Up' would fit so perfectly with one of the world's best rock tunes? But, of course, this isn't the first time Foo Fighters have Rick-Rolled a crowd...

More: Rick Astley lands a new number one album

Back in 2015, they were due to perform at Kansas City's Sprint Center in Missouri where the Westboro Baptist Church stood outside waiting in protest. Foo Fighters decided to blast out a bit of Rick Astley as they 'rolled' up to the venue in their truck and invaded the far-right hate preachers holding a sign reading: 'You got Rick roll'd (again)'.

We hope they never change.