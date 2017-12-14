Richie Sambora is excited to celebrate Bon Jovi's career at the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame ceremony in April 2018.

The legendary guitarist - who spent 31 years in the 'Livin' On A Prayer' band before leaving four years ago - said their induction will be a ''joyous'' occasion as he reunites with his former band mates for the show.

Speaking to Billboard, he said: ''It's the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - it'll be a joyous occasion. I was there for 31 years and we sold 150 million records or something and we put a lot of a**es in seats in stadiums around the world and made a lot of people happy.

''I did so many different jobs in that band, so, yeah, I'm showing up for that. Everybody should have a smile on their face and a smile in their hearts and it should be a celebration of what we did.''

The group will be recognised alongside The Cars, Dire Straits, the Moody Blues, Nina Simone and 'Early Influence' Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Sambora - who decided to leave the band because of a desire to work on other projects and spend time with his family - added that being inducted was a huge honour.

He explained: ''It's great to be recognised for anything you do. It's fabulous to be in line with the greats and your heroes that you grew up listening to and emulating.

''When you put me in line with the Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan and the Beatles and everyone else who's there, it's a big honour.''

Meanwhile, frontman Jon Bon Jovi - who currently completes the line-up alongside - David Bryan, Tico Torres, Phil X and Hugh McDonald - suggested there was never any doubt Sambora would be back for the ceremony.

He recently said: ''He was my right hand for a long time, so there was never ill will, just like I told everybody. [He] just didn't show up anymore.

''We went on, but he was there for three decades and he should be there to celebrate the moment. So he'll be invited to join the rest of the band in all of the festivities.''