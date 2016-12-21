Even though this video was recorded in 2012, it's still one of our favorite seasonal songs and one worth revisiting with each passing year.
Richard Hawley and his wonderful band help us get in the Christmas spirit with his cover of Silent Night, the video was recorded at one of Right Guard's 'Off Guard' gigs in 2012 at The Devil's Arse cave in Derbyshire, surely one of the most haunting and picturesque settings you could find in the UK.
Richard released his latest album Truelove's Gutter in September through Mute. You might've also heard his current single 'Open Up Your Door' on the advert for Hagen Dazs ice cream.
Merry Christmas from all at contactmusic.com.
Site - http://www.richardhawley.co.uk
