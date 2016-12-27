‘The Grand Tour’ presenter Richard Hammond has come under fire from viewers, after describing ice cream as a food only for gay people during the latest episode of the Amazon Prime series.

Richard Hammond’s bizarre ice cream comment has angered ‘The Grand Tour’ viewers

Hammond’s bizarre comment came during a segment where he chatted with fellow presenters Jeremy Clarkson and James May about a Rolls Royce, in front of a live studio audience.

Clarkson joked that the problem with the luxury car was that, because of its light coloured interiors, you "couldn't enjoy a Magnum ice cream" inside it.

Hammond then responded: "That's alright, I don't eat ice cream. I think it's something to do with being straight.” Some audience members laughed and applauded the comment, but even Hammond’s co-presenters seemed baffled.

"Why are you applauding him?” Clarkson then asked the audience. “You’re saying all children are homosexual?” Hammond answered: “Ice cream is a bit… you know…It's just, a grown man eating an ice cream, it's that way rather than that way.”

Hammond’s comments were met with outrage by viewers on Twitter, with a few famous names even calling the presenter out.

Sharing a clip of the exchange on Twitter, Years & Years singer Olly Alexander wrote, “excuse me while i gag on my cornetto.” He then added: “Really tho no wonder some straight guys are f**ked up they can't even have ice cream…”

Former Clean Bandit violinist Neil Milan also tweeted: “homophobia on a show about cars, the most classic white elephant of pathetic threatened masculinity, is so fucking tragic @RichardHammond.”

One viewer then added: “Hello I have been eating ice cream for years and I’m still heterosexual. What am I doing wrong? Please help.” While another wrote: “Someone tell Richard Hammond that if he finds himself wanting to s*** men whenever he eats icecream it's proooobably not the icecream.”