Richard Gere is set to make his first regular appearance in a TV series with the BBC's psychological thriller 'MotherFatherSon', currently filming in London and Spain. While there's no information about when the show will be aired, it's an exciting new career prospect for the big screen superstar.

Richard Gere at the City Harvest Honors

The 68-year-old Hollywood veteran will star opposite Billy Howle from 'On Chesil Beach' and Helen McCrory from 'Peaky Blinders' in this 8-episode drama mixing politics and power with crime and the media.

'MotherFatherSon' has been created by Tom Rob Smith ('Child 44', 'American Crime Story') for BBC Two and sees Richard Gere playing Max, a billionaire media magnate who is trying to encourage his son and only heir Caden - played by Billy Howle - to take over his business, if the latter could only step away from his hedonistic ways.

'It's been almost 30 years since I worked in television', Richard Gere told the BBC in a statement. 'I'm so pleased to be working now with the BBC on this extraordinary 8 hour project with such talented people and which resonates so much to the time we live in.'

Apart from lending his voice to the 2014 documentary 'Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey' and appearing in another docu-drama ('Freedom: A History of Us') in 2003, Gere hasn't appeared in television since the 1993 Golden Globe nominated TV movie 'And the Band Played On'.

Previously, he had only a brief stint in 'Kojak' in 1976 and a couple of other TV movies at the very beginning of his career, before rising to prominence in the movie industry with 'Days of Heaven', 'American Gigolo' and 'An Officer and a Gentleman'.

Since then, he has starred in some of the most classic films in the last thirty years including 'Pretty Woman', 'Chicago' and 'Shall We Dance'. His last film was 2017's 'Three Christs' in which he starred opposite Peter Dinklage and Walton Goggins.

More: Richard Gere marries Alejandra Silva

No air date has yet been given for the forthcoming series.