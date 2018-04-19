Richard Gere has tied the knot for the third time in his life, just two years after his last divorce. The lucky lady is businesswoman and publicist Alejandra Silva. Few details have been released in regards to the nuptials, but if rumours are to be believed, they wed in Washington D.C.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva at 'The Dinner' premiere

The 68-year-old married the Spanish native (who is 33 years his junior and the daughter of the former Vice President of soccer club Real Madrid, Ignacio Silva) at the beginning of the month, and they plan to host a celebratory event for their family and friends almost a month later on May 6th back home in New York.

'I have found the quiet and happy life that I have always sought', Richard previously told Hello Magazine, with Alejandra adding: 'I was a little lost, without light, and knowing him gave meaning to my life. It was feeling that someone was reaching out and showing me my true path.'

The pair have been dating since 2014 where they were first seen spending time together in Positano, Italy and they made their first public appearance together at the premiere of 'Time Out of Mind' in Madrid back in 2015. Earlier this month they were rumoured to be getting wed Washington D.C., though this is yet to be confirmed.

The Sun reported last year that the pair had no intentions of having a legal wedding after their own marriage breakdowns. 'I am recently divorced. As far as a legal wedding, no, but maybe we'll have a celebration', Alejandra told them. 'You know, the perfect couple is made of two people who can be what the other needs. I'm living the type of life you see in the movies, truly.'

More: Watch the trailer for 'Time Out of Mind'

Richard was previously married to Cindy Crawford between 1991 and 1995, as well as Carey Lowell between 2002 and 2016 with whom he has a 17-year-old son named Homer. Alejandra also has a 5-year-old son named Albert with her ex-husband Govind Friedland.