'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' may have been a kooky and humorous show that entertained the masses throughout the late 1990s on ABC, with Melissa Joan Hart in the titular role, but when 'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' makes its way onto Netflix later this year, the tone is expected to be hugely different.

British actor Richard Coyle joins the 'Sabrina' fold on Netflix

Based on characters from the Archie Comics graphic novel 'Sabrina' series, the show will see Kiernan Shipka ('Mad Men') take up the central role, with Miranda Otto and Lucy Davis starring as Aunts Zelda and Hilda respectively. Jaz Sinclair will also star as best friend Rosalind.

Whilst we know Salem Saberhagen will also be featured, no actor has yet been tied to the role, but we've now gotten a little bit more information as to who else will be joining the cast as a villain. British actor Richard Coyle will become Father Blackwood in the series.

Described by Deadline as "ruthless and ambitious", he's said to have " terrifying dark agenda that will put him in direct conflict with Sabrina and other members of the coven." He's joined by Michelle Gomez, who'll play Sabrina's teacher Mary Wardell; a woman who works on the dark side when possessed by the devil's handmaiden.

Exactly how closely the plot in the show will follow that told in the comic series remains to be seen, but what most fans are already clamouring for is a crossover between this show, and the one it's span off of, 'Riverdale' on The CW.

Though they'll be on completely different networks, it's still something a vocal majority of the fan base wants to see. Whether or not it happens however remains to be seen. Right now, all directions are pointing at the two series remaining completely separate.

We'll bring you more news on the upcoming 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' series as and when we get it.