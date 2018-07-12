Radio and TV presenter Richard Bacon has revealed that he’s been diagnosed with double pneumonia, after he was rushed to hospital following a flight.

The 42 year old had to endure a mad dash to Lewisham A&E in London after touching down from a transatlantic flight. There, doctors diagnosed him with a dangerous lung inflammation condition, which can be caused by a virus or bacteria, and causes the air sacs to fill with pus.

“Thank God I got ill in Britain (actually on the way to Britain, was taken off the plane in a wheelchair). F**k all the ideology driven politicians who’ve messed up America’s healthcare system. Viva the NHS. Happy 70th. (sic),” he tweeted, alongside a picture of himself hooked up to hospital machinery on Instagram and Twitter.

A post shared by Richard Bacon (@richardpbacon) on Jul 5, 2018 at 4:13am PDT

In response to BBC colleague Rachael Bland asking if he was alright, the former Radio 5Live presenter replied: “Basically pneumonia. But across two lungs. I’ll be here a few days.”

However, Bacon did admit he was surprised to find out that he was suffering from pneumonia across both lungs, as he had always associated the condition with the elderly. “Looks l’ve got pneumonia. Although I thought that was for people in their ‘80s.”

It comes four months after Bacon revealed that he suffers from ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder).

He recently said: “Mental health problems are usually not something you can physically see, so you might assume that ADHD is purely psychological, not something which shows up on a scan. But the type I have can actually be seen. I have lower blood flow to the front of the brain, the part called the pre-frontal cortex. If you look at my scan it looks a bit like there is a hole at the front of my brain. It initially made me think that some of my brain was missing, like I had half a brain – that would explain a lot...”

