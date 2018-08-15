Richard Ashcroft, the former frontman of Nineties rockers The Verve, has announced details of a new studio album out later this year, as well as a tour of intimate venues around the UK.

Natural Rebel, his fifth solo record, will be released on October 19th. Written entirely by him, it sees Ashcroft team up with producers Jon Kelly and Emre Ramazanoglu, who have previously worked with Sir Paul McCartney and Kate Bush respectively.

The new album arrives a little over two years after his last record, These People, was released in May 2016. His solo career launched in 2000 with a Mercury Prize-nominated debut, Alone With Everybody, two years after The Verve split up for the second time. He also launched an ill-fated new band in 2010, called RPA & The United Nations Of Sound.

Richard Ashcroft is releasing a new solo album in October

46 year old Ashcroft, describing the record, said in a statement on Wednesday: “With experience comes knowledge and for me this is my strongest set of songs to date. All my favourite sounds distilled into something that will hopefully give my fans lasting pleasure. It is for them. Music is power.”

A week after he releases Natural Rebel, Ashcroft has also announced he’ll be going on a brief British tour of intimate venues. Beginning on October 26th and ending on November 2nd, he’ll be playing at Glasgow Barrowlands, Middlesborough Town Hall, Nottingham Rock City, Manchester Albert Hall and Kentish Town Forum in London.

It comes at the end of a busy summer for Ashcroft, after he joined forces with former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher for a US tour earlier this year. In recent months, he’s also supported Gallagher during his huge one-off gig at London’s Finsbury Park, and is doing so again for another show at Lancashire County Cricket Ground this weekend.

More: Beyonce dedicates On The Run II concert to ailing Aretha Franklin