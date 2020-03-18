Rian Johnson rues not having the opportunity to test screen 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' after enjoying the experience whilst making 'Knives Out'.
Rian Johnson regrets not getting the opportunity to test screen 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.
The filmmaker was able to gauge the opinion of audiences by testing his murder mystery film 'Knives Out' and wishes he could have done the same thing with his 'Star Wars' flick.
Discussing the test screening of 'Knives Out' on the DVD release of the movie, Rian said: ''It was like a party in the theatre, it was really fun. It was like the first time I was like 'Oh wow, this actually plays. This is good.'''
Rian acknowledges that the secrecy surrounding the 'Star Wars' franchise made a test screening impossible but felt the need for one during the moviemaking process.
The 46-year-old director said: ''You can't test Star Wars movies for a lot of different reasons. I've always hated test screening, and when we were making Star Wars, at a certain point you're like 'God, I would give my left arm to put this in front of 300 people in Burbank and see how it plays.'''
Rian previously revealed that he is still talking to Lucasfilm about working on more 'Star Wars' projects after helming the 2017 film.
He said: ''I'm still talking to Lucasfilm, but they haven't announced anything on their slate yet.''
He also admitted to being ''blown away'' after 'Knives Out' - which starred Daniel Craig and Ana De Armas - was nominated for an Oscar for Original Screenplay.
Rian remarked: ''I'm blown away, man. We just set out to make a fun movie that audiences could enjoy.
''We never imagined we'd be in a conversation like this.''
