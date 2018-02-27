Rian Johnson last year brought the eighth episodic instalment of 'Star Wars' to fans in the form of 'The Last Jedi'. Whilst it was a movie that seemed to split opinion right down the middle, he made an incredible impact with both audiences and those working behind-the-scenes, even cementing himself a trilogy of completely new, standalone films set within the 'Star Wars' universe. We imagine we won't be getting any details surrounding that trio of flicks for some time, but Johnson is without a doubt now one of the biggest parts of the 'Star Wars' family.

Rian Johnson served as director on 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Standalone 'Star Wars' films are no longer just a pipe dream of fans. 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' was released to critical acclaim back in 2016, and now we've got just a few more months to wait until we can unravel some of the origins of one of the franchise's most beloved characters, Han Solo, in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'.

Ron Howard's behind the cameras serving as director, following Phil Lord and Chris Miller's extremely public exit from the project; chaos which left many wondering if the production could ever live up to the lofty expectations surrounding it. Thankfully, teasers released at this year's Super Bowl convinced everybody that we're in for an exciting ride.

Speaking with Comicbook at the AARP Movies for Grownup Awards, Johnson was asked if he had seen the trailer, and revealed that he'd seen quite a big chunk of the movie, teasing: "I knew it was coming, but I was still…I was clicking, clicking, clicking, ‘yeah, yeah!’ And I think it looks so beautiful. I can’t wait for people to see more of the film – it’s so fun, it’s so funny. The cast is so charismatic, and I think they all just did a great job with it."

It's going to be very interesting to see what sort of spin Alden Ehrenreich will bring to the titular role of Han, and whether his performance is one that can live up to the brilliant Harrison Ford. With Donald Glover also involved as a young Lando Calrissian, and Emilia Clarke as the mysterious Qi'ra, there's going to be a lot of compelling canon to sift through when all is said and done.

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' is set to come to cinemas on May 25, 2018.