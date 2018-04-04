'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' director Rian Johnson made such a good impression on the heads at Lucasfilm, that he's now been given the opportunity to helm a whole new movie trilogy within the 'Star Wars' universe. Whilst we don't know much about the trio of films that will eventually make their way to the big screen, other than them taking part in a completely different corner of the galaxy with a whole bunch of characters we've never seen before, the filmmaker isn't afraid to open up a little bit about his approach to tackling the movies.

Rian Johnson has some big plans for his 'Star Wars' trilogy

Johnson's already been vocal in remaining strong against the criticisms that 'The Last Jedi' has faced, promising that he's not going to change any of his ideas for the new trilogy simply because of the vocal fan base of the new episodic series. We imagine there's still a lot of work and planning to be done for Johnson's films, but he has a clear path set out on how he wants to tackle them.

Speaking with Digital Spy, the filmmaker said: "I’m looking at everything right now. I’m honestly just in this very nice ‘OK, what is this thing going to be?’ phase. Really, the only goal I have is to think about how 'Star Wars' made me feel as a kid. And that’s it. I’m trying to capture: what is that, if it’s not iconography that we recognise, necessarily, from the original trilogy? What captures that spirit? What can be that for a kid who’s never heard of 'Star Wars'? It’s getting back to the very fundamental questions of what makes this what it is."

All 'Star Wars' fans remember the first time they were introduced to the franchise, so it's exciting to hear that Johnson wants to bring in all-new legions of watchers with his trilogy. His three films could be that entry point for young viewers and newbies, which would certainly cement his legacy as part of 'Star Wars' forevermore.

We'll bring you more news on Johnson's forthcoming 'Star Wars' trilogy as and when we get it.