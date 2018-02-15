Canadian electronic musician Milosh has recently unveiled his second album, 'Blood', under his new act with Robin Hannibal: Rhye. The pair have just launched a video for their song 'Song For You'.
The video depicts the highs and lows of a passionate romantic relationship and stars Nathalie Kelley and Christopher Brochu who both starred in 'The Vampire Diaries'. It has been directed and produced by Michael Milosh himself and Geneviève Medow Jenkins.
'Blood' - released in February 2018 through Loma Vista and Hostess - follows Rhye's 2013 debut album 'Woman'. They are on tour in North America and will complete their European dates in March and April. They also have shows booked in Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and Thailand.
