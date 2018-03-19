Versatile Hollywood superstar Renee Zellweger is back to her singing and dancing best - as the actress prepares to play American icon Judy Garland in a new biopic of the international idol.

Renee Zellweger will play the legendary Judy Garland

The last time Renee warmed her vocal chords for a role was musical crime comedy-drama film based on the stage-musical of the same name, Chicago, in which she starred opposite Richard Gere and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Roxy Hart - winning a Golden Globe for Best Actress in the process.

A promotional tweet released by the film company - entitled ‘Judy’ - showed a vastly different Renee as the titular superstar singer and actress.

The film is set during the winter of 1968 - a year before Garland’s tragic death at just 47 - at a series of concerts in London.

MORE: Renee Zellweger Finanically Supporting Boyfriend With $5,000 Dollars A Month

Directed by Rupert Goold, 'Judy' picks up 30 years after 'The Wizard of Oz' - the star’s most famous role which she played at the tender age of 17.

The film focuses on Garland as she performs for sold-out shows at The Talk of the Town nightclub, while also struggling with demons in her personal life.

According to the film’s official synopsis, the mother-of-three "battles with management, charms musicians and reminisces with friends and adoring fans". She also finds love with Mickey Deans, who became her fifth and final husband.

MORE: 'Bridget Jones' Baby' Enters Kicking And Screaming At The Top Of The UK Box Office

The synopisis continues, after more than 40 years in show business, the legendary star is "exhausted; haunted by memories of a childhood lost to Hollywood and gripped by a desire to be back home with her kids".

She was found dead in her home at age 47 from an accidental barbiturate overdose, just months after the tour came to a close.

'Judy' also stars Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock and Michael Gambon and is expected to be released sometime in 2018.