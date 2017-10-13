Renee Zellweger has reportedly been financially supporting her boyfriend Doyle Bramhall as he finalises his divorce from his estranged wife Susannah Melvoin, in something resembling a real life Bridget Jones saga.

A report by E! News on Thursday (October 12th) that had sight of court documents reveals that Zellweger has been allowing musician Bramhall to live with her for free, in addition to funding his credit cards that have been running at $4,000-$5,000 per month. The documents also reveal that his 2015 spending came close to $60,000.

Nothing particularly significant about this, you might say at first glance, but the issue potentially matters because the judge in the case ended up ruling that Zellweger’s contribution to Bramhall's lifestyle should not be considered in what he pays in spousal and child support to his estranged wife.

Renee Zellweger with boyfriend Doyle Bramhall in 2016

53 year old Melvoin, a former musician associated with Prince’s backing band The Revolution in the 1980s, had filed the information last year following their 2014 divorce and had requested the judge to include the money Zellweger gives him into account when it comes to calculating the figures.

The documents also show that Zellweger defended Bramhall, stating that the credit card arrangement was agreed upon as a loan, and that she expects repayment in the future, despite nothing actually being set in stone. Bramhall has yet to repay her, but he is aware that he owes Zellweger the money.

Zellweger and Bramhall, both 48, have been dating for five years, following his separation from Melvoin back in 2010. The ex-couple has two children together – daughters India, 16, and Elle, 13.

The Texas-born actress took an extended break from the Hollywood spotlight spanning six years earlier this decade, before returning to the big screen with the threequel Bridget Jones' Baby in 2016.

