Renée Zellweger will once again be showcasing her sensational singing talent as she sets out to star as the world's best-loved showbiz icon Judy Garland in the forthcoming mononymous biopic Judy. We can't think of anyone better to take on the role in this adaptation of the Tony-nominated Broadway play End of the Rainbow.

Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland in Judy

The accompanying soundtrack album marks Zellweger's first ever solo release, though it's not as though we're unfamiliar with her vocal dexterity. She was nominated for an Oscar following her role as Roxie Hart in the 2002 musical film Chicago in which she sang Nowadays, among other numbers.

The Judy soundtrack will be released on September 27th 2019, the film's global release date, and features songs like Get Happy, Come Rain or Come Shine and Over the Rainbow. And while Zellweger certainly doesn't sound much like Judy, the interpretation has all the warmth and electricity needed to do her justice.

"I made it clear to Renée that I wasn't looking for an impersonation of Judy Garland's inimitable voice, but what I wanted was for Renée to make the songs her own and this she did to thrilling effect", director Rupert Goold (True Story) said in a statement.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Judy Garland's tragic death at just 47-years-old, as well as the 80th anniversary of her rise to fame in 1939's The Wizard of Oz.

A timely release, then, for Judy; a film which follows the last few years of the performer's life including her stunning sell-out final concerts at The Talk of the Town in London, her spiralling health troubles and her difficult private life. We see just how what made her so special as a performer, and indeed what made her so special as a human being.

Joining Zellweger in the film's cast are Michael Gambon (Harry Potter), Jessie Buckley (War and Peace) and Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story).

Judy will be released in the UK on October 4th 2019.

Renee Zellweger in Judy / Photo Credit: David Hindley/LD Entertainment/Roadside Attractions