Regina Hall would love a 'Girls Trip' sequel.

The 49-year-old actress co-starred in the 2017 movie alongside Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish, and Jada Pinkett Smith and she would jump at the change to work on a follow-up but only if it can live up to the hilarious original.

Speaking to PEOPLE Now, Regina explained: ''Certainly the world could use a laugh and the girls and I have talked, we've all talked. I don't think it's a lack of desire but we just want to make sure that if we do a sequel it is something that at least potentially strives to live up to the first one and so I think it's more about making sure it's the right thing.''

In January, Pinkett Smith spoke about the potential of 'Girls Trip 2', admitting it could see the Flossy Posse head to South Africa or Rio de Janeiro.

The comedy starred Jada, Regina, Latifah and Tiffany as a reunited group of college friends who get up to no good on a work vacation in New Orleans.

Pinkett Smith - who played Lisa Cooper in the first movie - revealed they have discussed potential shoot locations for a sequel, and admitted she hopes they can ''work out a deal'' for a second film.

She said: ''We had such a good time.

''I really miss them. We stay in contact. We haven't been able to all get together in a while, but I'm hoping that we're gonna have this deal figured out so we can make a 'Girls Trip 2'.

''I'm ready for more Flossy Posse, trust me. I'm ready to have some fun with my girls!''

On the locations they have discussed, she said: ''We talked about Rio and South Africa.''