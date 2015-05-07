Posted on 05 May 2015

When 05.05.2015

Reese Witherspoon wears a flattering low-cut royal blue dress on her arrival outside 'The Late Show With David Letterman' studios in New York, where she stopped to pose for paparazzi photos before entering the building.

The Oscar winning actress stars alongside Sofía Vergara in new girl power crime comedy 'Hot Pursuit' directed by Anne Fletcher, which is scheduled to be released in the UK on July 31st 2015. Last year she produced and starred in true story drama 'Wild' as first time trekker Cheryl Strayed.

