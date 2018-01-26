It doesn't matter how often magazines are criticised for the way they airbrush celebrities, they just carry on doing so - and sometimes with bizarre results. Reese Witherspoon is the latest to point out the ridiculous standards of fashion magazines when she realised she appeared to have three legs on her recent cover.

Reese Witherspoon at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

The 41-year-old actress was amused to discover that photo editors at Vanity Fair had made a huge blunder when they were trying to edit her pose for their 2018 Hollywood Issue, meaning that she somehow managed to end up looking like she had three legs.

'Well... I guess everybody knows now... I have 3 legs', she joked on Twitter. 'I hope you can still accept me for who I am.'

12 extraordinary stars, one very momentous year. The 2018 Hollywood portfolio is here: https://t.co/6PfsFsPzK1 pic.twitter.com/MfRsp2y9Z3 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018

However, Vanity Fair have since pointed out that it was just the lining of Reese's nude-coloured dress that made it look as if she were three-legged; it makes more sense when you consider that she was perched on Oprah Winfrey's chair at the time.

Speaking of Oprah, there WAS a mistake there. A little harder to spot was that the billionaire seemed to have three hands in a more candid shot of the pair; one on her waist, one on her lap, and the err... other one... on Reese's waist.

'While we would have loved the exclusive on Reese Witherspoon's three legs, unfortunately it's just the lining of her dress', Vanity Fair wrote on Twitter in response. 'As for Oprah, how can we expect her to juggle it all with just two hands? (We are correcting this error online?)'

Needless to say, Oprah was just as amused by the whole thing as Reese was, and responded to her Tweet with: 'I accept your third leg. As I know you accept my third hand.'

Other stars that appeared on the special magazine covere were Nicole Kidman, Tom Hanks, Zendaya, Michael B. Jordan, Jessica Chastain, Claire Foy, Michael Shannon, Harrison Ford, Gal Gadot and Robert De Niro.