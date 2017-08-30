The actors just worked together in upcoming Disney adventure ‘A Wrinkle In Time’.
Reese Witherspoon is set to guest star in an episode of 'The Mindy Project’s' final season.
The announcement was made on Tuesday by the show’s creator and star Mindy Kaling, who shared an image on Instagram of her and Reese on set .
The photo showed both stars in a cave, with Mindy smiling and holding a phone while wearing a puffy blue vest and Rese in an off-the-shoulder red dress.
Mindy captioned the pic: 'Our latest #themindyproject guest star is the only woman I would want to (sic) trapped in a cave with (This is weirdly the second cave we have acted in together!)'.
Reese also shared the exciting news, posting a photo of the episode's script on Twitter and writing: 'Is it possible to have too much fun on set? Exciting cave-dwelling things to come with @mindykaling and #TheMindyProject.'
More: Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon To Team Up On New TV Project
Reese will appear in episode seven of the Hulu series’ final season, which premieres on September 12. So far no details have been given about the episode’s plot or Reese’s character.
As Mindy alluded to, this won’t be the first time the actors have worked together recently. Both appear in the upcoming Disney adventure A Wrinkle In Time, opposite Oprah Winfrey and Chris Pine.
Mindy plays Mrs Who, while Reese is Mrs Whatsit and Oprah is Mrs. Which, three mysterious time travellers who come to take a young girl and her brother to save their father. The film hits U.S. theatres on March 9, 2018.
