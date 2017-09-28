American actress Reese Witherspoon has had a hugely successful career from massive film hits including Legally Blonde to a huge resurgence on the small screen with the critically acclaimed Big Little Lies. However, the Hollywood star has recently taken time out to discuss a less successful part of her life - her first marriage to fellow actor Ryan Phillippe.

Reese Witherspoon is now married to TV producer, Jim Toth

The mother-of-three married her Cruel Intentions co-star at age 23 but has revealed she has "no regrets" over that relationship with whom she shares daughter Ava, 18, and son Deacon, 13.

Discussing her upcoming film Home Again - about a mother-of-two who strikes up a steamy fling with a 26-year-old toyboy - on ITV’s morning chat show, Lorraine, Reese mused: "It's about that next chapter in your life.

"What do you do when you get to 40 and you made a decision when you were 25 to get married and have kids... I got married when I was 23 and had two kids by 27... sometimes it's good to know yourself."

MORE: Reese Witherspoon Will Appear In The Mindy Project's Final Season

However, she added that she wouldn’t change anything about her first marriage which lasted for seven years.

The 41-year-old is now married to TV producer Jim Toth and they have a five-year-old son, Tennessee.

But Reese revealed she's advised Ava to take some time getting to know herself and monitoring how she matures and changes with age.

She said: "I said to my daughter, at 25 you start to know yourself better."

MORE: Reese Witherspoon And Nicole Kidman Overwhelmed With Success Of Big Little Lies

Witherspoon is an award-winning actress with a varied and widely successful career having earned several awards for her portrayal of June Carter in the 2005 Johnny Cash biopic, Walk the Line.

In her newest film endeavour Home Again, Reese plays Alice Kinney, a mother-of-two who recently split from her husband, as she turns 40.

The romantic comedy centres around Alice, who allows the 20-something-year-old guy she's fallen for and two of his friends to move in with her.

Things get complicated though when her ex-husband, played by Michael Sheen, shows up again asking for a second chance.

Discussing the toyboy plot, Reese reasoned: 'We always see older men with younger women onscreen and I think maybe it's because people don’t think about it.

"Society changes if you have different perspectives. And that’s if you hire people of colour and women directors."