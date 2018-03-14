It's been seventeen years since the film adaptation of 'Legally Blonde' starring Reese Witherspoon, and it's still an important movie for a lot of people. Reese found that out recently when a reporter presented her with a 15,000 word dissertation on the flick that she wrote in university.

Reese Witherspoon at the premiere for 'A Wrinkle in Time'

The 41-year-old actress looked stunned when a British interviewer named Lucy Ford told her about her work ahead of their discussion with Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling about their new movie 'A Wrinkle In Time'. It's probably one of Reese's most moving press junket yet.

'You can read it, you can burn it, you can clean your windows with it, but I feel like this was full circle for me that I wrote that four years ago', Lucy said, explaining that she got to watch the film like 800 times during the course of writing the dissertation, which was titled 'Dumb Blonde Ambition: Legally Blonde, Postfeminism, and the Reimagining of the 'Strong Female Character''.

data-lang="en"> The moment I handed @RWitherspoon my 15,000 dissertation/love letter to Legally Blonde - and yes, it was scented. I blacked out somewhere between her taking it and Oprah saying 'wow' #WrinkleInTime pic.twitter.com/56XV8FElqV — Lucy Jayne F??rd (@lucyj_ford) March 13, 2018

Reese looked as if she was about to cry as she accepted the essay and said, 'Thank you, that really touches my heart. That's amazing, thank you. That means a lot to me.' And at the end of the interview she was sure to ask an important question that would make Elle Woods proud. 'I have one question about this', she said. 'Is it scented?'

Indeed, Lucy had sprayed the stack of papers with perfume beforehand, just like Elle with her resumes. 'I was quite nervous to do it, as I tend to try and keep my fangirl tendencies out of interviews where I can, but I knew I would have kicked myself [if I didn't]', Lucy told People.

'Thanks to a lot of color correcting in the edit, you can't actually see my face and chest going as bright as my hair', she continued. 'Also, Oprah was in the room. Oprah! How can anyone keep their chill in front of the queen that is Oprah. And Mindy Kaling, who I am just the biggest fan of and respect so much.'