Reese Witherspoon is apparently well up for a third 'Legally Blonde' movie, and fans are hoping that this time we'll see Elle Woods run for President. The actress had so much fun on the sets of both films that she thinks now is the perfect time for number three.

Reese Witherspoon wants to star in 'Legally Blonde 3'

The original Golden Globe nominated movie was released in 2001 with the sequel having followed in 2003. They followed a Harvard student turned lawyer whose work, despite her Californian image, impresses her peers so much that she ends 'Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde' with a number of job prospects. It also sees her set her sights on the White House.

'We've thought about it', the actress told E! News of writing a third movie. 'I need somebody really clever to come up with a great idea and we'll do it. I do think it's a good time to do it. I think women need that kind of positivity right now.'

Asked about America's current political situation, Reese remains positive. 'It's a great privilege to be a woman in America', she said. 'We have many rights and freedoms that a lot of women don't have all over the world. I try to celebrate that. I try to live that to its utmost, particularly the freedom of speech, being able to express myself, create shows like ['Big Little Lies'] to show how important women are in our world. That's what I try to focus on.'

More: Reese Witherspoon talks Hollywood's 'Smurfette syndrome'

'Big Little Lies' is another project Reese has been working on. It's an HBO drama series based on the best-selling novel by Liane Moriarty which also stars Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern, and it's set to air on February 19th 2017.

Meanwhile, the actress has also been filming Ava DuVernay family adventure 'A Wrinkle in Time' with Chris Pine and a drama entitled 'Home Again' with Charlie Sheen. She's also set to shoot the new 'Tinker Bell' movie and the fantasy drama 'Wish List'.