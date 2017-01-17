Reese Witherspoon stars in HBO miniseries ‘Big Little Lies’, which debuts next month, alongside Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley.

The female-driven drama is of particular importance to Reese, who’s fighting to address the gender imbalance in Hollywood and make sure more women’s voices are heard.

Reese Witherspoon has spoken out against Hollywood’s Smurfette Syndrome

Speaking at the Television Critics Association press tour, Reese addressed Hollywood's so-called "Smurfette Syndrome," where a cast usually includes just one woman, surrounded by men.

More: Matthew McConaughey And Reese Witherspoon Love Working On Animations

“For 25 years, I've been the only woman on set, so I had no other women to talk to ... They call it 'Smurfette Syndrome.' Because she's got a hundred Smurfs around her and she's the only girl," Reese explained.

For the actress the experience of making ‘Big Little Lies’ was a totally different on set vibe."Honestly, it's so refreshing to get to spend time with women,” she said.

Speaking about the need for women's stories to be told in Hollywood Reese continued: ”We learn from art, and what can you do if you never see it reflected? Things have to change — we have to start seeing women as they really are.

“We have to see real women's experience. Whether it involves domestic violence, whether it involves sexual assault, whether it involves motherhood or romance or infidelity or divorce. We need to see these things.”

More: Reese Witherspoon Thinks The Time Might Be Right For 'Legally Blonde 3'

‘Big Little Lies’ is based on Liane Moriarty's 2014 novel of the same name. The series was created by David E. Kelley and Reese also serves as an executive producer alongside Nicole Kidman. ‘Big Little Lies’ premieres on HBO, February 19.