Reese Witherspoon is giving teachers in the US the chance to win one of 250 of her brand Draper James' dresses as a gesture for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic to ensure children are still learning.
'The Morning' show star is running a competition for the educators who are working extra hard to provide online classes for their pupils during the health crisis.
They can enter via Google Form, from 5 April, where eligible teachers will be able to win a gown from her line - which she launched back in 2015 - with the winners unveiled on 7 April.
The winners will also be given promo codes for 25 per cent discount on the full range - which is Southern-inspired and also includes slogan mugs and tote bags.
The discount will be extended to those who work in education on 5 May to mark Teacher Appreciation Day.
Reese - who has seven-year-old son Tennessee with husband Jim Toth and Ava, 20, and Deacon, 16, with ex-spouse Ryan Phillippe - said: ''I have been so encouraged by the ways people are really showing up for each other.
''During quarantine, teachers are broadcasting lessons from their own homes and figuring out new remote-learning technology and platforms on the fly, all while continuing to educate and connect with our kids. ''Advocating for the children is no easy task, so I wanted to show teachers a little extra love right now.''
The 'Legally Blonde' actress recently said she and her family are trying to be ''patient'' with one another while self-quarantining.
The 44-year-old producer said: ''I try to be patient and they try to be patient with me, but we're only on day 11. I don't know what's gonna happen.''
The mother-of-three previously admitted she felt ''stressed'' and ''confused'' about coronavirus.
The Oscar-winning actress has felt as though she's been ''flooded by opinion'' amid the ongoing pandemic.
She said last month: ''I'm feeling everything that everyone out there is feeling: confusion, stress.
''I'm trying to look for the most scientific facts and not listen to too much opinion. I feel flooded by opinion. (I'm) talking to friends who I find very grounding.''
Reese has discussed the issue with her mother, Betty - but the Hollywood star conceded that ''we're all in new territory''.
She said: ''It's never happened in my lifetime. Talking to my mother and hearing a historical perspective is interesting from her. But I think we're all in new territory.''
