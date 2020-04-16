Reese Witherspoon has donated to a classroom organisation to help teachers continue educating students despite school closures caused by COVID-19.
The 'Morning Show' star and her fashion brand Draper James have given an unspecified amount to non-profit organisation DonorsChoose, which allows donations to be made directly to public school classroom projects.
A spokesperson from the organisation told E! News: ''Reese and Draper James have made a donation to DonorsChoose that will support all of our highest-need teachers in New Orleans, Atlanta, and Nashville, and many more throughout the country, as they work to educate their students while schools are closed.
''These teachers will receive education funding grants they'll be able to spend on resources such as books, basic classroom supplies, art supplies, activity kits, and food, all shipped directly to their students' homes. When we surveyed our teachers, they estimated that 68 percent of their students don't have the essentials to continue learning at home, so these educational 'care packages' will help bridge the gap in providing students resources they'd normally get at school.''
The donation comes after Reese, 44, and her clothing brand announced they would be giving away 250 dresses to teachers in the US.
After receiving almost one million applications, Reese's monetary donation to DonorsChoose will help her give back to all those who applied for the dress giveaway by directly aiding their teaching.
Reese - who has seven-year-old son Tennessee with husband Jim Toth and Ava, 20, and Deacon, 16, with ex-spouse Ryan Phillippe - said: ''I have been so encouraged by the ways people are really showing up for each other.
''During quarantine, teachers are broadcasting lessons from their own homes and figuring out new remote-learning technology and platforms on the fly, all while continuing to educate and connect with our kids.
''Advocating for the children is no easy task, so I wanted to show teachers a little extra love right now.''
