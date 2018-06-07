Seventeen years after blonde bombshell Elle Woods took Harvard by storm, the actress who played her has revealed the third instalment of Legally Blonde has officially been given the go ahead. Oscar-winning actress, Reese Witherspoon dropped the bombshell on Instagram that there would be a Legally Blonde 3 earlier today (June 7).

Reese Witherspoon will slip on Elle Woods' sparkly shoes for Legally Blonde 3

Taking to the social media site, the 42-year-old star teased her fans with a new post of her back in Elle Wood's legendary sparkly pink bikini.

The video showed a pool with Reese floating past in a pink sequinned bikini on a blue lilo. The image re-creates Elle's famous Harvard entry video where she implores the admissions team to let her in - all the while wearing a sparkly pink bikini.

Reese captured the post with the words: "It's true...#LegallyBlonde3".

MORE: Reese Witherspoon 'Shocked' By Fan's Legally Blonde College Dissertation

The third film follows on from the hugely popular first instalment which came out in 2001.

In the original romantic-comedy, Reese plays Elle Woods - a sorority girl who follows her ex-boyfriend Warner Huntington III to Harvard Law in an attempt to woo him back - only to realise her self-worth. The heroine ditches Warner, aces Law School and not only finds herself but also love with Emmett in the process.

The second film, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde, sees Elle head to Washington to fight for animal justice.

The commercially and critically successful movie was even turned into a Broadway musical in 2007.

MORE: Oprah Believes Reese Witherspoon Was Suffering From PTSD After Weinstein Scandal

Original screenplay writers Kirsten Smith and Karen McCullah are thought to be writing the third movie. And producers Marc Platt and Adam Siegel are also said to be once again on board but a director is yet to be selected.

Since her first outing as successfully ditzy lawyer Elle, Reese has had a number of varied roles including busybody mother, Madeline in critically-acclaimed Big Little Lies and June Cash, second wife of legendary country music star, Johnny Cash in Walk the Line which she won an Oscar for.