Reese Witherspoon has confessed she became a ''better person'' after starting a family.
Reese Witherspoon became less of an ''asshole'' when she had children.
The 43-year-old actress - who has Ava, 20, and Deacon, 16, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe and Tennessee, seven, with spouse Jim Toth - became a ''better person'' when she had her daughter and always chooses her roles with her in mind as she wants to promote positive female role models.
She said: ''From the time I had her, when I was 22, it changed my entire view of the world.
''It made me a better person, I became less of an asshole, honestly.
''Now, it's really important for me to see how women are perceived and how women are written in a show.
''Plus, who directs and who creates the show is important to me as well.
''We all struggle to do the right thing and put great work into the world for our kids, so they see an accurate representation of the world.''
The 'Morning Show' star set up her own production company to develop the kind of projects she wanted to see and she's proud of what she's done.
She told OK!: ''Before this, I was seeing a complete lack of interesting characters for women on screen and it really bothered me.
''I was seeing fantastic actresses all clamouring for one horrible part as 'the wife' or 'the girlfriend'.
''I thought, 'These women have so much more to offer.'
''We are 50 per cent of the population after all, so we should be telling 50% of the stories.
''I thought to myself, 'Well if no one else is going to develop the material, then I will.' And that's exactly what I've done.
''I've called the authors of books that interest me.
''I've called the heads of studios and I've set things up. ''It's time for women to see our real lives portrayed.''
We explore the musical culture of Camden as Madness and Amy Winehouse receive their stones on the Music Walk of Fame.
The Quarterhouse, and Melting Vinyl, played host to two inspired performances in Folkestone on the first evening of March.
Six album releases we can't wait for this month.
Reese Witherspoon is so likeable that she can carry even the most hackneyed of romantic...
Time is an extraordinarily complicated thing which does not always behave in the way you...
Alice (Reese Witherspoon) is a 40-year-old single mother of two young daughters living in Los...
US intelligence services have been following the exploits of a Mexican drug Cartel lieutenant for...
Like the Thomas Pynchon novel it's based on, this film remains infuriatingly evasive as its...
Reese Witherspoon gives a beautifully stripped-back performance in this epic journey based on the memoir...
Larry "Doc" Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) is a simple man. When he's not abusing illicit substances,...
The cast and crew of forthcoming drama biopic 'Wild' talk about Jean-Marc Vallée's direction and...
Those who have read the blockbuster novel may be disappointed to know that author Gillian...
Doc Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) is a private investigator living in Los Angeles during the tail...
When young Cheryl Strayed loses her beloved mother, her entire world seems to come crashing...