It may seem like life has been kind to Reese Witherspoon in the general scheme of things; she's an A-list Hollywood superstar with a husband and three beautiful children, after all. But she's had her fair share of complicated relationships, included one when she was younger that she describes as 'abusive'.

Reese Witherspoon at the Producers Guild Awards

The 41-year-old opened up about past romantic turmoil during OWN's SuperSoul Sunday, where she was interviewed by her 'A Wrinkle in Time' co-star Oprah Winfrey alongside Mindy Kaling. She told the sad story after Oprah asked her what the 'most difficult decision' she has ever made was in terms of self-fulfillment.

'For me, probably leaving an abusive relationship', Reese said, adding that the abuse was 'psychological' and 'verbal'.

'A line got drawn in the sand and it got crossed, and my brain just switched and I knew it was going to be very difficult but I just couldn't go any further', she explained. 'But it was profound and I was young. I could never be the person I am today. It changed who I was on a cellular level, the fact that I stood up for myself. None of those leaving those situations is east because it's wrought with self-doubt, particularly if someone damages your self-esteem.'

She adds that people who knew her then told her she is a completely different person to what she was, certainly to her betterment. 'I didn't have self-esteem', she continued. 'I'm a different person now and it's part of why I can stand up and say, 'yes, I'm ambitious' - because someone tried to take that from me before.'

It was something that Oprah, and indeed many women, could relate to; separating psychological abuse from physical abuse as if the latter is worse than the other. The truth is, all forms of abuse are damaging to a person's health and self-worth, which has become more profound than ever in the wake of the #MeToo movement in Hollywood.

Reese Witherspoon stars in the TV series 'Big Little Lies', while 'A Wrinkle in Time' appears in cinemas this March.