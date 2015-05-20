Posted on 19 May 2015

When 19.05.2015

'Pitch Perfect' star Rebel Wilson is seen out and about in New York surrounded by eager young fans with whom she consents to take photos and even hug as her security team stay close by.

The funny actress most recently starred in Elizabeth Banks' follow-up to the singing comedy 'Pitch Perfect', 'Pitch Perfect 2' and has a number of other projects in the works including Sacha Baron Cohen's new comedy 'Grimsby', animated sequel 'Kung Fu Panda 3', and 2016 comedy 'How to Be Single' also starring Dakota Johnson and Lily Collins.

Contactmusic

